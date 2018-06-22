Sanju: That's Ranbir Kapoor And Not Sanjay Dutt, Peeps. (Can't Tell The Difference, Right?) For Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor has recreated Sanjay Dutt's famous classroom scene at the hospital from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S

Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani are there too in the scene The scene has been recreated after 15 years Sanju releases on June 29 Sanju have treated us to a special video of the actor, in which he has recreated Sanjay Dutt's famous classroom scene at the hospital from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S (2003). Sanju trailer.



"Hope you have as much fun watching this scene from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S as I had in recreating it after 15 years," director Rajkumar Hirani tweeted. He has directed both the films.



Take a look at Munna Bhai 2.0.







(Ranbir Kapoor or Sanjay Dutt, can't tell the difference, right?).



Here's a recap of the scene from Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.







The much-awaited Sanju is a biopic on Sanjay Dutt. The film is supported by actors like Paresh Rawal (Sunil Dutt), Manisha Koirala (Nargis), Sonam Kapoor (one of Sanjay Dutt's girlfriends), Dia Mirza (wife Maanyata), Anushka Sharma (a biographer) and Vicky Kaushal (as childhood friend).



Earlier this week, producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra had revealed that



"But Raju was adamant that Ranbir would be perfect. And when we started shooting and Ranbir became Sanjay Dutt, I had to kind of eat my words. I think I can best sum this up by saying that Ranbir has become Sanjay Dutt both in swagger and soul," Mr Chopra added.



Sanju> releases on June 29.





