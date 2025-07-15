Internet Is Smitten By Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Daughter Shora's Audition Video: "Never Seen Such Raw Talent"

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter Shora is currently pursuing acting in London. The doting father shared an audition video featuring Shora and another performer on his Instagram feed. The Internet was smitten by Shora's natural talent and congratulated her for the road ahead.

What's Happening

In the video, Shora is seen uttering dialogues in English. She's seen completely vested in her craft.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui wrote, "Can I come in.... Scene one."

Let's have a quick look at the comment thread.

A user wrote, "Dil khush ho Gaya."

Another user wrote, "Beautifully done."

Another comment read, "She will gonna dominate the Bollywood."

"Chip off the old block! She's following your footsteps :) Proud father moment," wrote an ecstatic social media user.

"Super perfect," read another comment.

"Beautiful. She has natural talent. Lots of love from TORONTO," read another.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui On Daughter's Acting Love

Last year, Nawazuddin Siddiqui talked about Shora's passion for acting. "My daughter is taking training right now. She herself went and got admitted to the performing art faculty, haath jod ke teacher ke saamne (with folded hands in front of her teacher) she said, 'I want to learn acting'," he had told Film Companion.

On being asked if he wants Shora to learn from his acting experience, the actor said to Hindustan Times earlier, "Main kisi ke mind pe pressure nahi daalna chahta ki maine ye seekha to tum bhi ye seekho. Wo duniya ko apne nazariye se dekh rahi hai aur wo dekhna zaruri hai. Uska khud ka interpretation hona zaruri hai life ka, thopa hua nahi lagna chahiye. Mera experience, training aur life alag hai. Main jis nazariye se duniya ko dekhta tha, mera experience us hisaab se hua. To mera Shora ko bolna ki mere experience se seekh bahut galat ho jayega. Wo pressure main nahi daalna chahta hun uspe."

In A Nutshell

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared an audition video of daughter Shora which has been applauded by the Internet.