Nawazuddin Siddiqui On Daughter Shora Learning Acting: "<i>Born Actor Jaisa Kuch Nahin Hota...</i>"

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui can be any prouder as his daughter Shora, who is at present pursuing her acting training in London, was recently a part of musical Beauty and The Beast at West End Stage. On being asked about his daughter's inclination towards acting, the Gangs Of Wasseypur actor told Hindustan Times, "Of course, I feel proud of it. Every workshop and training institute can teach you things that you might not have known about. If she is learning from such a prestigious institute, it's good only. It's only going to benefit her career. Your mind enhances because of what the experts teach you. What you might have taken years to learn from your personal life experience, you get to learn it much early on due to training.”

“Mera belief hai training pe. It is not ki aap bas uth ke aa gaye. Agar koi serious actor banna chahta hai, wo koi to workshop karega, choti ya badi, ya fir kuch na kuch serious kaam karega na? Aisa hona bahut zaruri hai kyunki har cheez ki ek expertise hoti hai. Born actor jaisa kuch nahi hota. Har cheez ki expertise hoti hai, main aapka kaam nahi kar sakta, aap mera kaam nahi kar sakte. Uske liye training ki zarurat hai,” he added.

On being asked if he wants Shora to learn from his acting experience, the actor said, "Main kisi ke mind pe pressure nahi daalna chahta ki maine ye seekha to tum bhi ye seekho. Wo duniya ko apne nazariye se dekh rahi hai aur wo dekhna zaruri hai. Uska khud ka interpretation hona zaruri hai life ka, thopa hua nahi lagna chahiye. Mera experience, training aur life alag hai. Main jis nazariye se duniya ko dekhta tha, mera experience us hisaab se hua. To mera Shora ko bolna ki mere experience se seekh bahut galat ho jayega. Wo pressure main nahi daalna chahta hun uspe.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui got married in 2009. They are proud parents to daughter Shora Siddiqui and son Yaani Siddiqui.