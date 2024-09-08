Nawazuddin Siddiqui On Teaching Daughter Shora To Have Good Taste In Art: "I Used To Put Hardcore Pressure..."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently shared thoughts about how he inculcates the taste of art in his children. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter Shora is currently pursuing acting in London. Speaking to ANI, the actor said, "Art is not a regular thing, you have to develop a taste for it." As a parent, Nawazuddin Siddiqui feels it's his duty to guide children to engage in more meaningful content rather than hovering over whatever is available online. "I have been pushing my kids to appreciate and learn about art. My daughter is 14 years old and she is already doing Shakespeare workshops, in London. From a very early age, I used to put hardcore pressure on them to decide what they wanted to see, otherwise, they'd get lost because there was so much meaningless content everywhere so you'd have to be selective about what you want to watch and not watch," said Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

On being asked if he wants Shora to learn from his acting experience, the actor said to Hindustan Times earlier, "Main kisi ke mind pe pressure nahi daalna chahta ki maine ye seekha to tum bhi ye seekho. Wo duniya ko apne nazariye se dekh rahi hai aur wo dekhna zaruri hai. Uska khud ka interpretation hona zaruri hai life ka, thopa hua nahi lagna chahiye. Mera experience, training aur life alag hai. Main jis nazariye se duniya ko dekhta tha, mera experience us hisaab se hua. To mera Shora ko bolna ki mere experience se seekh bahut galat ho jayega. Wo pressure main nahi daalna chahta hun uspe."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui got married in 2009. They are proud parents to daughter Shora Siddiqui and son Yaani Siddiqui.