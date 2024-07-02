Nawazuddin Siddiqui On Facing Discrimination In Society: 'I'm The Ugliest Actor'

Image Instagrammed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. (courtesy: Nawazuddin Siddiqui)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opened up about facing discrimination in the society for his appearance in an interview with News 18. During the conversation, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor shared that he has always faced taunts and unfair comments about his physical appearance and he has now started believing the things said about him. Speaking to News 18, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, "Pata nahi shakalo se humari nafrat kyun hai kuch logon ko. Kyunki shakal hee aisi hai - itne badsurat hai humlog. Humein bhi lagta hai jab apne aap ko aaine mein dekhte hai. Hum bhi bolte hai apne aap ko 'kyun aa gaye film industry mein itne gande shakal leke?' (I don't know why some people hate the way we look. Maybe it's because we're just that ugly. Even I feel it when I look at myself in the mirror. I question why I came into the film industry with such a bad appearance).

He added, "I'm the ugliest actor - physically - in the film industry. Main toh yeh maanta hoon. Kyun ki main shuru se yeh sab sunte aa raha hoon aur abhi maanne bhi laga hoon (I have been hearing it for so long that I've started to believe it)."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for his versatile performances in films like Badlapur, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Manjhi - The Mountain Man, Raman Raghav 2.0, to name a few. Crediting the industry for appreciating his talent over his look, he told News 18, "Film industry say mujhe koi shikhayat nahin hai. I want to thank all the directors that have given me variety of characters. Agar aapke andar thora saa bhi talent hai toh industry bahut kuch deti hai. Society mein discrimination hai, industry mein nahi (If you have even a bit of talent, the industry offers you a lot. There's discrimination in society, but not in the industry)."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui reconciled in March. They are parents to a daughter Shora and a son Yaani.