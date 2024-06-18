Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says Daughter Shora Is Prepping To Be An Actor: 'It's Her Passion, So What Can I Say?'

Image was shared on X. (Image courtesy: thelocalreport8)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui truly deserves the title of best dad. The actor never misses a chance to celebrate his daughter Shora Siddiqui and son Yaani Siddiqui. Currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Rautu Ka Raaz, Nawazuddin disclosed said Shora aspires to become an actor and refuses to seek his help. In an interview with Film Companion, the star shared, “My daughter is taking training right now. She herself went and got admitted to the performing art faculty, haath jod ke teacher ke saamne [with folded hands in front of her teacher] she said, ‘I want to learn acting'.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui also talked about the “rigorous training” his 14-year-old daughter is undergoing to become an actress. He said, “In that department, in that school, they will be performing a play in the final year, for that they'll have to stitch their own costumes, they'll have to do the carpentry work themselves, whatever props will be used, they'll have to make it themselves, they'll also have to take care of the lighting, do all the work themselves and at last there will be a show which will be ticketed. This is the kind of rigorous training she is taking. She is doing all of this by herself.”

Talking about how he and his wife, producer Aaliya Siddiqui, support their daughter's passion, Nawazuddin Siddiqui mentioned, “Now that I see that she is taking so much interest, so just as other parents, we too tell her ‘Toh chalo kar lo tum,' [ok, you do it.] She is doing it independently and for the longest time, I didn't even know that she got through the performing arts faculty. I don't even know what all workshops she does, she attends quite a lot of them, she is doing the summer workshop right now. She searches them herself and tells her mother or me that she wants to do it and asks me to pay the fees.”

When Nawazuddin Siddiqui was asked if he teaches acting to Shora Siddiqui, he replied, “No, ghar ki murgi dal baraabar hoti hai na, waisa hai. She watches a lot of film, watches world cinema. She is all of 14 and she watches one film every day. She had once performed one piece to show me, I asked her how she did it and she said, ‘Papa, main puri taiyaari kar rahi hoon. Filmein dekhti hoon main [Papa, I am preparing, I watch a lot of films.]' So its like that, its her passion, so what can I say?'.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui got married in 2009. They are proud parents to daughter Shora Siddiqui and son Yaani Siddiqui.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming film Rautu Ka Raaz will be released on Zee5 on June 28. Atul Tiwari, Narayani Shastri and Rajesh Kumar will also be seen in the Anand Surapur directorial.