To Birthday Girl Shora, With Love From Dad Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: nawazuddin._siddiqui)

It's Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter Shora Siddiqui's birthday today. To make his darling daughter's day special, the actor has dropped a montage on Instagram that includes many unseen videos and pictures of Shora. The video, which was shared along with Dua Lipa's Be The One playing in the background, shows Shora grooving to music. The clip also includes a few childhood pictures of Shora and her father. In one of the frames, she can be seen sitting on Nawazuddin's lap inside a car. The montage concludes with a “Happy Birthday” text written on Shora's picture. Sharing the video, Nawazuddin wrote, “Happiest Birthday, Shora.” The actor's close friend and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was among the first ones to wish Shora in the comments section. He wrote, “Janmadin ki Mubarak. [Wish you a very happy birthday.]” Responding to Anurag's comment, Nawazuddin said, “Anurag Kashyap Thank you bhai.” Nawazuddin's Manto co-star Rasika Dugal wrote, “So beautiful [heart eyes emoticon].”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has two children, Shora and Yaani, with his ex-wife Aaliya. She recently appeared on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Akshat Ajay Sharma's Haddi. It premiered on Zee5.

Speaking to Times Of India, Nawazuddin Siddiqui spoke about how his Shora reacted to his look in the film. He said, “My daughter was very upset when she saw me dressed as a woman. She now knows that it's for a role and is fine now. I must say this, after this experience, I have huge respect for actresses who do this on a daily basis. Itna saara taam jhaam hota hai. Hair, make-up, kapde, nails... pura sansar leke chalna padta hai. Now I know why an actress may take longer than her male counterpart to get out of her vanity van. It's absolutely justified. I will have more patience now (laughs)!”

Apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Haddi features Ila Arun, Anurag Basu, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Saurabh Sachdeva in prominent roles. The actor has Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's Bole Chudiyan with Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajpal Yadav in the lineup.