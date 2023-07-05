Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Ex-Wife Aaliya Shares 'Token Of Love' For Actor's New Project

Aaliya in a still from the video. (courtesy: aaliyanawazuddin)

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his ex wife Aaliya Siddiqui have been in headlines for some time now due to their strained relationship. Aaliya, who recently got evicted from the TV reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, on Wednesday afternoon, shared a video of herself dancing to her ex-husband's new song. In the video, Aaliya can be seen dancing to the song Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai by B Praak and Jaani, which features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shehnaaz Gill in the video. Aaliya captioned her post, "Here is a token of love to Nawaz for his beautiful song! Couldn't contain grooving to this one..."

See Aaliya's post here:

Last month, Aaliya shared an update on her new relationship. "Yes, I have moved on and this relationship of mine is more than friendship. It's not like there's no commitment between us," she told ETimes. Posting a picture with her friend, Aaliya wrote, "It has taken over 19 years to get out of the relationship that I treasured. But in my life, my children's are my priority, they were always and they will be." She added, "However, there are few relationships that are bigger than and beyond friendship, and this relationship is the same relationship and I am very happy about the same hence shared my happiness with you all. Don't I have the right to be happy?"

Aaliya had previously accused the actor and his family of harassment at the time of divorce. In March this year, Aaliya claimed the actor had thrown her and their two children out of his house. They were earlier suggested by the Bombay High Court to resolve their differences amicably. Nawazuddin and Aaliya are parents to two children - a daughter and a son.

Earlier, Aaliya's lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee had received the settlement draft from Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The settlement had come days after a defamation suit was filed against Aaliya. Aaliya had actively been sharing posts about her personal life on social media, most of which have now been deleted.