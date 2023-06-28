Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'Drop The Victim Card,' Pooja Bhatt Tells Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Ex-Wife Aaliya

Aaliya Siddiqui in Bigg Boss OTT 2. (courtesy: aaliyanawazuddin)

Aaliya Siddiqui has been making headlines for her complicated relationship with her estranged husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Much of their marital issues have played out in the public eye and the chatter around their failed marriage has only gained momentum with Aaliya Siddiqui becoming a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2. On the reality show, Aaliya, who is a filmmaker, discussed her marriage and even stressed her need to create an identity that is independent of her actor-husband. On the show, Aaliya's several references to her marriage have irked fellow contestants including Pooja Bhatt. In fact, Pooja Bhatt also nominated Aaliya Siddiqui citing the same and offered her a piece of advice: “Drop the victim card.”

During the nomination task, Pooja Bhatt explained, “ I would like to frankly tell you something, shaadi meri bhi tooti hai, dher saari auraton ki tooti hai iske pehle [I have been divorced and so have several other women] and unfortunately a lot more will go through it in the future, but people get tired of seeing the victim card. I think if you drop the victim card, you will go far in life." For context, Pooja Bhatt married Manish Makhija in 2003. The couple got divorced in 2014.

Pooja Bhatt also said, "I've been very confused with Aaliya Siddiqui's personality in the last one week and I've been unable to read her. In the last 24 hours, I saw a side of her which was quite scary. The kids like Jiya and Bebika will keep fighting with each other and last night Aaliya was trying to instigate that fight. But she did not hesitate to eat a big slice of Bebika's birthday cake. When you dislike, or hate someone so much then why are you going and eating a piece of cake of someone with so much joy? These small things about our personalities reveal a lot about our personalities in life, badi badi baatein nahi...We are what we do and not what we say we are going to do.”

As mentioned above, Aaliya Siddiqui has been vocal about her failed marriage on the show. Speaking about her relationship, Aaliya Siddiqui told Cyrus Broacha, “His [Nawazuddin Siddiqui] brother was his assistant back then. He used to live in Ekta Nagar then. I was living in a PG and got kicked out. So, his brother told me to stay there for a few days. I wasn't comfortable. I saw his photos first and I liked his eyes. His eyes are very sexy. Then we met and fell in love. Then we started living together. This has been our journey.” She added, “Nahi yaar. Iss janam me shaadi toh nahi karungi (No, in this life I am not getting married again.) There's no trust in marriage anymore.”

Meanwhile, Pooja Bhatt has also spoken about her former marriage on the show. “I was married for almost 11 years. Then we decided that something is not right so why live a lie? This was not a dress rehearsal, we get only one chance. He was not an actor, but he belonged to the media business, and he was a good man. At that time, my heart was not in place. I didn't want to have kids when I want kids, and I love kids. But then, I didn't want to have kids and I couldn't lie. At the risk of never meeting somebody it is okay but I cannot live a lie. When we lie, the blame game starts and I didn't want that. Whatever it was, it was good. We maintained dignity and parted ways." She further added, "He is a very good human being, he's Capricorn and that's why we got along very well. When we start speaking a lie, the blame game starts and I didn't want that. Whatever was there was very good till the time it lasted. Till the time dignity was there we were together. Then we parted ways on a good note."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Aaliya Siddiqui was eliminated from the show based on voting by the audience. You can watch the show on Jio Cinema.