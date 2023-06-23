Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt On Equation With Ex-Husband Manish Makhija

Pooja Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy: poojab1972)

Another day, another interesting update coming straight from Bigg Boss OTT 2. This time, all eyes are on actress Pooja Bhatt and her confessions. Pooja opened up about her ex-husband Manish Makhija and why she never had kids. For those who don't know, Pooja Bhatt and Manish Makhija were married for 11 years. Speaking to her fellow contestants inside the house, the actress said, “I was married for almost 11 years then we decided that something is not right and it is not working out. We should not live a lie and it is not a dress rehearsal. You get one chance in life. He was part of the entertainment industry.”

On why she didn't have kids, Pooja Bhatt added, “They are very practical in life and nobody can be a better father than them. But I wasn't ready to have kids at that point. I want kids and I love kids but at that point, I didn't want kids. I couldn't lie at the risk of never meeting somebody, I couldn't lie. It's fine but I cannot lie."

Pooja Bhatt also spoke about the equation with Manish Makhija and added that they “parted ways on a good note”. She said, "He is a very good human being, he's Capricorn and that's why we got along very well. When we start speaking a lie, the blame game starts and I didn't want that. Whatever was there was very good till the time it lasted. Till the time dignity was there we were together. Then we parted ways on a good note." Pooja Bhatt and Manish Makhija got married in 2003. The couple parted ways in 2014.

Meanwhile, the second season of Bigg Boss OTT can be streamed on JioCinema and Voot. Puneet Superstar was the first contestant who got evicted from the house. Cyrus Broacha, Akanksha Puri, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naaz, Abhishek Malhan, Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev are part of the show.