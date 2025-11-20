Internet Stunned By Pooja Bhatt's Resemblance To Alia Bhatt In Viral '90s Pic: "Bhatt Genes Run Strong"

While conversations about how much Alia Bhatt resembles her mother, Soni Razdan, have always been ongoing, a recent viral picture of her sister, Pooja Bhatt, on the Internet has everyone talking. Alia resembles a young Pooja Bhatt from the '90s in the picture making the rounds, and Reddit has been flooded with reactions.

What's Happening

Earlier today, a picture of Pooja Bhatt, seemingly from the 1990s, clad in a pink swimsuit, was posted on Reddit.

The title of the post read, "Thought it was Alia Bhatt till I looked closely," while the caption mentioned, "Bhatt genes run strong! Also, how stunning does Pooja Bhatt look?"

The picture showcases a side-profile of Pooja Bhatt. Fans were surprised by how much she resembled Alia Bhatt.

Reddit Reactions

Soon, fans began flooding the Reddit thread with comments.

One fan wrote, "Same same but different," while someone else added, "Or Mahesh Bhatt has a type? How does Pooja's mum look? Because Alia is a xerox of her mother."

One comment read, "Pooja in her prime >>>>."

About Pooja Bhatt And Alia Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt and Rahul are Mahesh Bhatt's children with his first wife, Kiran, while Alia and Shaheen are the filmmaker's daughters with veteran actress Soni Razdan.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra. She will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.