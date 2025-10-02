Mahesh Bhatt Says Pooja Bhatt Didn't Judge Him For His Affair With Soni Razdan: "I Can't Thank You Enough"

Mahesh Bhatt was first married to Kiran Bhatt and has two children, Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt. Recently, on Pooja Bhatt's podcast The Pooja Bhatt Show, the veteran filmmaker broke down as he thanked her for empathising with him and not "judging" his affair with Soni Razdan.

Mahesh Bhatt grew emotional as he spoke about the time he confessed to Pooja Bhatt about his relationship with Soni Razdan, as reported by The Indian Express.

He recalled, “You remember when I told you that I would not be living here, and please don't mistake this as my rejection of you. There is another woman in my life, but I love you. And I will always take care of your mother and this house... I can't thank you enough for that expression because you looked at me, and I thought you didn't judge me.”

To this, Pooja Bhatt responded, “No, I didn't judge you.”

She continued, “I saw you sitting at the edge of my bed and telling me about the woman you had met, Soni, and the fact that you were going to marry her and move out. I was just privileged to be treated as an equal because you told me this before you even told my mother.”

Pooja Bhatt further shared that she always maintained a cordial relationship with Soni Razdan.

She recalled how, years later, Soni Razdan had apologised to her for the circumstances at that time.

Pooja said, “Many years later, I went on a recce with Soni for a film called Love Affair, and she just told me that she felt so guilty at that time, and she said it in such a bare manner. I told her, ‘Soni, it's not your fault, you couldn't have taken him away.' So I genuinely believe that.”

Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt went on to have two daughters, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

