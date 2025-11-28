"Apathy Will Kill Us": Actress Soni Razdan As Mumbai Winter Smog Worsens

Actress Soni Razdan, who is the mother of Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, has called for urgent seasonal measures to tackle Mumbai's deteriorating air quality, saying winter conditions demand a different plan to keep the city's smog in check.

Soni on Friday took to Instagram, where she shared a news article about Mumbai facing its "toughest winter air phase in years." In a strongly worded appeal, the actress pointed out that land and sea breezes weaken during the colder months, trapping pollutants close to the ground.

She wrote: "The land and Sea breezes are affected in winter, which is one of the reasons why we always get the smog hanging in the air."

Soni added: "If this was May, the same amount of pollution would look different."

The actress noted, adding that the city cannot apply the same rules year-round when winter consistently brings a heavy blanket of smog.

"The point is we need a different plan for these months. How are we going to help ourselves? Construction has become more unregulated with longer hours being allowed. This has to change for these particular months."

For the caption, Soni wrote: "All those who agree please repost this post and tag @my_bmc. Let us not be guilty of allowing apathy to kill us. Because that's what will happen."

On the acting front, Soni was last seen in Songs of Paradise, directed by Danish Renzu. The lead role is played by Saba Azad, Soni and Zain Khan Durrani. The film also stars Taaruk Raina, Lillete Dubey, Sheeba Chaddha, Shishir Sharma, and Lalit Parimoo.

This story follows the journey of a Kashmiri woman who dreams of becoming a singer, inspired by the music of Raj Begum. Raj Begum, known as the Melody Queen of Kashmir, was a Padma Shri awardee and a recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

