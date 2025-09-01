Soni Razdan Says She Stopped Getting Work After Marrying Mahesh Bhatt: "When I Started Out, I Was Doing Really Well"

Soni Razdan recently spoke about her experience in the film industry and how it has changed over the years.

What's Happening

In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Soni Razdan said, "I've grown up in this industry, in the sense that I've been here for so many years. There has been a huge change over the years. I find it to be an almost different world altogether. When I started out, I was doing really well. And then suddenly, I got married. I wasn't getting any work after that."

She recalled how certain comments about her marriage deeply affected her.

"I got a feedback from somewhere that since she's now so and so's wife, why does she need to work? I got so angry!"

The lack of opportunities left her upset, until she was cast in the television series Buniyaad, directed by Ramesh Sippy and Jyoti Sarup.

"But then, luckily, 'Buniyaad' happened and after that, I got to work in some really good films. But before that, I was so upset. But this is what has changed today," she said, pointing out how her professional graph shifted.

Background

Soni Razdan also reflected on how the industry has evolved. She said the environment is now far more welcoming to women, allowing them to work on their own terms.

She expressed happiness that actors today are not forced to make the same compromises. She added that in her time, many delayed their personal lives for work, which she now finds unreasonable.

Even with her body of work in notable films, Razdan admitted that her identity continues to be tied to her family. "All my life, even now, I've been seen as somebody else's somebody," she said, adding that her personal struggle has been to be recognised for herself.

She explained that she remains content seeing those around her succeed and feels thankful for her own journey. At the same time, she believes her path was perhaps meant to unfold this way. Now, she laughs about it and simply accepts it.

Soni Razdan met filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on the sets of Saaransh and married him in 1986, at the height of her acting journey. She later welcomed two daughters - Shaheen Bhatt on 28 November 1988 and Alia Bhatt on 15 March 1993.

Most recently, Razdan was seen in Songs of Paradise, which began streaming on OTT on 29 August.

