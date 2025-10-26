To "Mama Birdie" Soni Razdan, A Sweet Birthday Message From Daughter Alia Bhatt

Actor Alia Bhatt has extended a heartwarming birthday wish to her mother, Soni Razdan, dedicating a sweet note to her on Instagram.

Showering her "mama birdie" with much love, Alia wrote, "You are our whole universe and you light it up every... single... day!!!!!"

She also included candid pictures with Razdan, showing the mother-daughter duo sharing some happy moments together.

In response, Soni Razdan dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Actor Dia Mirza and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared warm wishes for the Raazi actor in separate posts.

Shaheen Bhatt Wishes Her Mother

Meanwhile, Alia's elder sister, Shaheen Bhatt, took to her Instagram handle and shared unseen old pictures of Soni Razdan from her younger days.

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world and the family's CEO, CFO, HR head, and full-time crisis management department. I love you," she wrote in the caption.

All We Need To Know About Soni Razdan

Soni Razdan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt married on April 20,1986. The couple share two daughters, Shaheen and Alia.

Soni Razdan has starred in many films such as Saaransh, Gumrah and Mandi, among others. She shared screen space with her daughter, Alia, in Raazi in 2018.

Razdan was recently seen in Danish Renzu's Songs of Paradise, a film inspired by the music, life and journey of Padma Shri awardee Raj Begum.

Presented by Excel Entertainment and produced by Apple Tree Pictures Production and Renzu Films Production, Songs of Paradise also features Saba Azad, Zain Khan Durrani, Sheeba Chaddha, Taaruk Raina, Shishir Sharma and Lillete Dubey.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently filming her upcoming movie Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25.