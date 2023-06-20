Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aaliya Siddiqui On Her New Romance - 'He's Italian And Very Beautiful'

Image was shared on Twitter. (courtesy: SunilKu94764515)

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 may have only just begun a few days ago but the contestants are already making headlines for their actions and statements. A case in point is Aaliya Siddiqui who opened up about her relationship with estranged-husband actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. For context, Aaliya and Nawazuddin have often made headlines for their tumultuous relationship and marriage over the past several months. Now, in a conversation with fellow contestant Cyrus Broacha inside the Bigg Boss house, Aaliya opened up about her relationship with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and spoke about losing faith in the institution of marriage.

Offering insight into her love story with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aaliya Siddiqui told Cyrus Broacha, “His brother was his assistant back then. He used to live in Ekta Nagar then. I was living in a PG and got kicked out. So, his brother told me to stay there for a few days. I wasn't comfortable. I saw his photos first and I liked his eyes. His eyes are very sexy. Then we met and fell in love. Then we started living together. This has been our journey.”

Speaking about the new man in her life, Aaliya told Cyrus, “The second man is an Italian and he is very beautiful. There is no doubt about it. So, one of my friends used to like him and I told him that. At that time, there was nothing between us. So, he said he liked my eyes and then we started talking. He is a software engineer. He gives you respect and love. He makes you feel protected and chivalrous. That's why I came into this relationship openly after 19 years. I wasn't scared."

When asked if she would marry again, Aaliya added, “Nahi yaar. Iss janam me shaadi toh nahi karungi (No, in this life I am not getting married again.) There's no trust in marriage anymore.”

Before her entry into the Bigg BossOTT house, Aaliya was asked about Nawazuddin Siddiqui's reaction to her joining the show. To this, she said that Nawazuddin supported her decision and “chose to take care of our children,” adding, “He only asked me to do Bigg Boss OTT 2.”

Ahead of the show, Aaliya said in her introduction, "My identity has always been being a star wife. When there is no respect in your relationship, that relationship weakens. I know with what difficulties I have spent the last 19 years. When there is no one to listen inside, then you scream it outside and I did the same. I want to end all the troubles I have had in my married life and that's why I am in Bigg Boss.”

Here's a video of Aaliya Siddiqui inside the Bigg Boss OTT house:

In addition to Aaliya Siddiqui and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, this year, the contestant list on Bigg Boss OTT includes Pooja Bhatt, Falaq Naaz, Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan, Akanksha Puri, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswami, Puneet Kumar. The show can be viewed on the JioCinema app.