Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Joins Twitter To Bust Rumours About Affair And An 'Altered' Pic

Highlights "Some section of the media have manipulated with my photograph," she said

"I am now learning to stand up and speak for myself," she added

"I have not done any wrong till date," she also tweeted

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aalia Siddiqui is believed to have joined Twitter. On Wednesday, "This is Aliya Siddiqui" read a tweet on a brand new profile with the moniker AaliaSiddiqui2020, which also added: "I am forced to put the truth concerning me on Twitter so that there is no miscommunication." Aaliya Siddiqui, who has sent a divorce notice to her husband, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has an unverified Instagram account and appears to have joined Twitter after several reports wrote about an alleged affair. In her following tweets, Aaliya Siddiqui called out the media reports which referred to Viacom executive Peeyush Pandey in reports of an alleged affair, and said: "To begin with let me clarify that I am not in "ANY RELATIONSHIP" with any MAN; and any media report which make such claims, are absolutely false."

Aaliya also tagged the publications which used a photograph of herself and Peeyush Pandey in their articles and said that the now-viral photo is "altered". In her tweet, she wrote: "It appears that some section of the media have manipulated with my photograph to make such ridiculous claims to divert attention." The photos she provided as proof of the fact that the viral photo is a morphed one can be seen in this tweet.

Explaining her reason behind calling out such false reports, Aaliya wrote in another tweet: "I am now learning to stand up and speak for myself, be strong, for the sake of my children. I have not done any wrong till date and therefore I am not worried. However I do not appreciate anyone harming my reputation or character to save someone else. Money can't buy truth." Aaliya and Nawazuddin are parents to daughter Shora and son Yaani.

Read Aaliya Siddiqui's tweets here:

This is Aliya Siddiqui.



I am forced to put the truth concerning me on Twitter so that there is no miscommunication.



Let the truth not be silenced by misuse and abuse of power. Truth cannot be bought or be manipulated with. — AaliyaSiddiqui2020 (@ASiddiqui2020) May 20, 2020

To begin with let me clarify that I am not into "ANY RELATIONSHIP" with any MAN; and any media report which make such claims, are absolutely false.



It appears that some section of the media have manipulated with my photograph to make such ridiculous claims to divert attention. — AaliyaSiddiqui2020 (@ASiddiqui2020) May 20, 2020

I am now learning to stand up & speak for myself, be strong, for the sake of my children



I have not done any wrong till date & therefore I am not worried



However I do not appreciate anyone harming my reputation or character to save someone else. Money can't buy truth. — AaliyaSiddiqui2020 (@ASiddiqui2020) May 20, 2020

Meanwhile, speaking to Bombay Times, Peeyush Pandey refuted the rumours and said he's already in a relationship and will consider taking a legal route about the false reports. "I got to know about their divorce notice through the media. I am the scapegoat here. These link-up rumours are completely baseless and ridiculous! Why am I being dragged into this? I have nothing to do with this. People around them know about their feud and what is going on between them (estranged relationship). I want to stay away from it. Why is my name and reputation being tarnished? I am in a relationship with someone, and this sort of rumour is extremely distasteful. This puts me in a spot with my family and friends. Luckily, my better half is aware of the truth as she is also friends with Aaliya. I will consult my lawyer as to what needs to be done to safeguard my interests," Bombay Times quoted him as saying.

Aaliya Siddiqui sent a divorce notice to Nawazuddin Siddiqui after 11 years of marriage via WhatsApp and email - the actor is currently in his hometown of Budhana in Uttar Pradesh. He reached last Saturday after receiving permission to travel in the lockdown, and is now on the mandatory two-week home quarantine. Speaking to Indian Express in an interview recently, Aaliya Siddiqui said: "I won't be able to speak on the issues right away, but yes, we have been having problems from the last ten years. Now, during the lockdown, I got thinking and thought I had to end this marriage. I had sent him the notice much before he left for Muzaffarnagar, and he has not yet replied to my notice, so I have to take a legal route now."