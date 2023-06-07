Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Ex-Wife Aaliya Says She Has 'Moved On,' Shares Update On New Relationship

Aaliya shared this image. (courtesy: aaliyanawazuddin)

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ex wife Aaliya, has been trending ever since she posted a picture with a friend on social media. Aaliya, who had posted a picture with a friend earlier this week, shared an update on her relataionship and she told ETimes, "Yes, I have moved on and this relationship of mine is more than friendship. It's not like there's no commitment between us. I have my own life, which I have to live with my children and I don't want to give my kids any problems. But, it's a respectful relationship. It's just a matter of time. It's a habit, even if you do something good, people will still say bad things about you."

Speaking of her new relationship that Aaliya described as "more than friendship," she told ETimes, "He's very grateful. A true gentleman. I was just so impressed with his intelligence. Money doesn't make you happy but the person does. He's not from India. He's from Italy and we met in Dubai. He respects me and takes care of me a lot. We were friends for a long time but it took a bit longer for me to get to know him."

In an Instagram entry earlier this week, Aaliya wrote, "It has taken over 19 years to get out of the relationship that I treasured. But in my life, my children's are my priority, they were always and they will be. However, there are few relationships that are bigger than and beyond friendship, and this relationship is the same relationship and I am very happy about the same hence shared my happiness with you all. Don't I have the right to be happy?"

Aaliya had previously accused Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family of harassment at the time of divorce. Then, in March, Aaliya claimed the actor had thrown her and their two children out of his house. Earlier the Bombay High Court had suggested that the couple attempt to resolve their differences amicably, keeping the best interests of their minor children in mind. Previously in March, Rizwan Siddiquee, Aaliya's lawyer had received the settlement draft from Nawazuddin Siddiqui.