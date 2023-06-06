Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Ex-Wife Aaliya Shares Pic With Friend: 'Don't I Have The Right To Be Happy'

Aaliya shared this image.(courtesy: aaliyanawazuddin)

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ex wife Aaliya Siddiqui, on Monday, introduced her Instafam to her friend by sharing a picture with him. Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his ex wife Aaliya Siddiqui have been in headlines for some time now due to their strained relationship. In her post, Aaliya wrote, "It has taken over 19 years to get out of the relationship that I treasured. But in my life, my children's are my priority, they were always and they will be." She added, "However, there are few relationships that are bigger than and beyond friendship, and this relationship is the same relationship and I am very happy about the same hence shared my happiness with you all. Don't I have the right to be happy?"

See Aaliya's post here:

Aaliya had previously accused the actor and his family of harassment at the time of divorce. In March this year, Aaliya claimed the actor had thrown her and their two children out of his house. They were earlier suggested by the Bombay High Court to resolve their differences amicably. Nawazuddin and Aaliya are parents to two children - a daughter and a son.

Earlier, Aaliya's lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee had received the settlement draft from Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The settlement had come days after a defamation suit was filed against Aaliya. Aaliya had actively been sharing posts about her personal life on social media, a lot of which have now been deleted.