Nawazuddin Siddiqui Vs Ex-Wife Aaliya: After Rs 100 Crore Defamation Suit, A Reported Settlement

Image was shared on Twitter. (courtesy: SunilKu94764515)

Just days after filing a defamation suit amounting to Rs 100 crore against his ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui and brother Shamasuddin Siddiqui, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is willing to settle the legal matter. As per a report by ETimes, Rizwan Siddiquee, Aaliya's lawyer, received the settlement draft from the actor's legal team on Saturday (March 25). Given that this settlement draft comes just days after the defamation suit, Aaliya's lawyer stated that the defamation suit would have to be withdrawn for any sort of settlement between the two parties. The defamation suit filed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui on March 20 in the Bombay High Court seeks Rs 100 crore in damages and a written apology from Aaliya and Shamasuddin.

The suit accuses Aaliya and Shamasuddin of making defamatory and false statements against the actor and requests the court to permanently restrain Aaliya and his brother from making any defamatory remarks. Nawazuddin has also claimed that his brother and ex-wife have misappropriated Rs 21 crore from him.

The suit also alleges that Shamasuddin, who was appointed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui as his manager in 2008 and handled the finances, had cheated and defrauded the actor. Further, as per the suit, when confronted about the property fraud Shamasuddin instigated Aaliya Siddiqui to file false charges against Nawazuddin. They also worked together to blackmail the actor by uploading "cheap videos and comments on social media", a PTI report on the case specified.

Elaborating on the new settlement draft initiated by Nawazuddin Sidiqqui, Aaliya's lawyer categorically stated that she will “never go back to Nawaz”. However, the two will “do the best for their two children together in a mature way,” the lawyer added.

Speaking about the defamation suit that preceded the offer for settlement, Aaliya's lawyer, Rizwan Siddiquee said: "As far as the defamation suit filed by Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the High Court is concerned, I can only say that we have not been served any copy of the same as yet, but in any event, the suit was filed prior to the settlement proposed by Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui and therefore the withdrawal of the same will automatically become an integral part of the settlement."

However, Aaliya was open to discussion, her lawyer told India Today. “Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui, through his advocates, has sent me a draft of the terms of the settlement. The same was sent last evening. I am now in the process of discussing the same with my client. I assure that from my side, I am trying to fully ensure that all disputes between the parties end once and for all; and that both parties as parents concentrate on the well-being of their minor children and work towards securing their future," adding, "These consent terms are open for discussion. We expect to receive your proposed terms before the hearing, which is on 27th March 2023.”

Talks of the settlement were first initiated on March 23 by Nawazuddin Siddiqui when his lawyer told the High Court that he was willing to withdraw his habeas corpus petition and settle the legal issues with Aaliyah, provided the actor could meet his two children.

“I am aware of the limited relief that I can get in this petition. He has not seen his children physically. This is his limited concern. After that I will withdraw the petition," the actor's lawyer Pradeep Thorat informed the court as per India Today.

Earlier too, the Bombay High Court had suggested that the couple attempt to resolve their differences amicably, in the best interests of their minor children.