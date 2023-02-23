Nawazuddin Siddiqui, His Wife Aaliya, Their Help: Breaking Down The Controversies

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared this picture. (courtesy: nawazuddin._siddiqui)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been embroiled in multiple controversies of late. It all started last month when his wife Aaliya Siddiqui accused the actor's family of harassment. Sharing a video featuring herself and her children on Instagram, she wrote, “I have been forced to live, sleep and utilise only the hall, at my own husband's house, since the past 7 days. My children who have just arrived from Dubai are sleeping with me by joining two sofa sets in the Hall. I somehow managed to take bath in a small toilet meant for guests. No food, no sleep and on top of that security guards are put all around me. Now, even cameras are installed and every move is monitored.” Aliya added, “No peace and no privacy. All seven bedrooms are locked by my inlaws, and my husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui is not traceable to protect me or even stand up for me.”

Aaliya Siddiqui also said that even her legal team wasn't allowed to pay her a visit. “Even my advocate was not allowed to take my signature for court papers. Will the harassment by my in-laws ever end. Waiting for justice.” Nawazuddin Siddiqui's mother Mehrunisa Siddiqui has filed a complaint against Aaliya for alleged trespass and voluntarily causing hurt at Versova police station in Mumbai.

Aaliya Siddiqui's lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee also released a video of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's domestic help, Sapna Robin Masih, who said that she was stuck in Dubai because of the actor.

The video & my statement speaks for itself. Govt authorities are requested to urgently rescue the house help of @Nawazuddin_S from Dubai where the girl is in a state of Solitary Confinement@cgidubai@UAEembassyIndia@LabourMinistry@HRDMinistry@MEAIndia@CPVIndia@OIA_MEApic.twitter.com/EyQ8DiHPG2 — Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee (@RizwanSiddiquee) February 19, 2023

Now, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's domestic help Sapna Robin Masih has withdrawn her allegations. After accusing the actor of “completely abandoning” her in Dubai and not paying her salary, Sapna confessed that she made those allegations “under pressure”, reported Times Now. She added that all the accusations and cases filed against the actor are “false.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamaas Nawab Siddiqui has also spoken out against his brother and accused him of “buying” Sapna Robin Masih's confession. He tweeted, “Scripted hai yeh. Kitno ko kharidoge? Bank balance khatam na ho jaaye, aapka toh kaam bhi choupat hai aur ruki films ke kaaran industry ka 150 crore atka rakha hai. [This is totally scripted. How many people will you buy? You will lose all your money.]

स्क्रिप्टेड है ये ????

कितनो को ख़रीदोगे ? बैंक बैलेंस ख़त्म ना हो जाये - आपका तो अब काम भी चौपट है और रुकी फ़िल्मो के कारण फ़िल्म इंडस्ट्री का 150 Cr अटका रखा है।

सही है - कबाड़ी, दल्ले और बकरे बेचने वाले ही इसको हांकते हुए नरक में लेकर जाएँगे। https://t.co/yU759YQFVs — Shamaas Nawab Siddiqui (@ShamaasNS) February 21, 2023

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has always refrained from answering questions related to his personal life, has finally addressed the allegations. Speaking to Instant Bollywood, the actor said the current scenario has hampered the life of his children. He said, “I have nothing to say about this [allegations]. But yes, there is one thing that I want to tell you. The schooling of my children has been affected by it. My children study in Dubai, and they have been here in India for the past month. My only appeal is that my children should be able to return to school. That's it.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui had filed for a divorce in 2021. But she then had a change of heart and claimed that she wanted to give her “marriage a chance.”