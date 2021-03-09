Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Cancels Divorce, Wants 'To Give Marriage A Chance'

A file photo of Nawazuddin with Aaliya. (courtesy Aaliya Siddiqui)

Nearly a year after sending actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui a divorce notice, his estranged wife Aaliya seems to have had a change of heart. The trigger is the coronavirus, which Aaliya has contracted - speaking to Times Of India, she said that seeing Nawazuddin look after the couple's children was a turning point. Last May, Aaliya Siddiqui sent the actor a divorce notice via WhatsApp and email, alleging that their marriage had been troubled for some 10-odd years; Aaliya also accused Nawazuddin's brother Shamas of violence. Now, Aaliya Siddiqui has withdrawn the divorce notice and announced her intention reconciling with Nawazuddin, 46.

Speaking to Times Of India, Aaliya Siddiqui said, "I was down with COVID, and Nawaz not only took care of the children, but also me. This was despite what I said about him. He kept our differences aside and looked after me. Whenever I have been under stress, he has always helped me. This pandemic was an eye-opener. I realised what matters the most is the well-being of your children and good health. Our children need us, and if their happiness lies in us being together, we can keep our disagreements aside. I have withdrawn the legal notice that I had filed. I don't seek divorce anymore, and I want to give this marriage a chance."

Despite cancelling the divorce, the road to reconciliation might be a long one for the couple who are still not living together. Speaking to Times Of India, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that his children, Yaani and Shora, were his priority. "She is still the mother of my children, and we have shared a decade of our life together. I will always support her no matter what. Mera farz banta hai ke main unka khayal rakhu. Aaliya and I are not on the same page, we may not agree with each other, but our children have always been my priority. They should not suffer because of us," he said.

Aaliya Siddiqui made the headlines last year after sending Nawazuddin a divorce notice while he was in his hometown of Budhana in Uttar Pradesh. "I won't be able to speak on the issues right away, but yes, we have been having problems from the last ten years," she told Indian Express - the couple married in 2009. Aaliya later joined Twitter to bust rumours of an affair. "To begin with let me clarify that I am not in "ANY RELATIONSHIP" with any MAN; and any media report which make such claims, are absolutely false," she tweeted.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, known-for his critically-acclaimed work in the Gangs Of Wasseypur films and the Sacred Games web-series, was last seen in 2020 release Serious Men. He is currently working on two projects - No Man's Land and Jogira Sara Ra Ra.