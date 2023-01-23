Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Charged On His Mother's Assault Complaint

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife has been questioned in the case, said police. (File)

The wife of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was booked for alleged trespass and voluntarily causing hurt on the complaint of his mother, a Mumbai police official said on Monday. The FIR against the actor's wife Zainab was registered on Sunday, the Versova police station official said.

"The complainant Mehrunisa Siddiqui, who is the actor's mother, has alleged Zainab trespassed into her home and assaulted her after picking up an argument. Zainab has been questioned in the case," he said.

A case under Indian Penal Code sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntary causing hurt) and other offences has been registered against Zainab Siddiqui, he said.

No arrest has been made in the case and further probe is underway, he added.

Police sources, meanwhile, said the incident may be the fallout of a property dispute between the actor, his wife and his mother.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)