Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Ex-Wife Aaliya On Alimony: 'Haven't Taken A Single Rupee'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui. (Courtesy: (Courtesy: Twitter)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui recently opened up about an accusation of extortion, as claimed by her former husband. Earlier this year, Nawaz accused Aaliya of extorting money from him using their children. In response to that, Aaliya put up her bank statements online. The estranged couple have been targeting each other by issuing statements on social media for the last couple of months. Now, after her brief stint at the house of Bigg Boss OTT, Aaliya addressed the issues of alimony and money exchange with Nawazuddin in a new interview with Bollywood Bubble.

Refuting the claim made by Nawazuddin, Aaliya said, "Isme Kuch bhi sachhai nahi hai. Maine 1 rupay bhi us shaks se abhi tak nahi liya hai. Ulta maine likh ke diya hai ki tumhe jo lena hai wo le lo, mujhe ek rupya nahi chahiye, siway ek ghar ke kyunki wo ghar mujhe zaruri hai meri apni life ke liye. (There is no truth in it. I haven't taken even one rupee from that man. Instead I have given him in written that whatever he wants from me, he can take. I don't want a single rupee from him. But I need that house for my life)."

Aaliya explained why she needs the house for herself. She revealed, "Main aaj ye bol rahi hun aur kal bhi ye baat bolungi aur maine likh ke bhi yahi diya hai ki mujhe ye ghar de do. Wo ghar mere hisse mein aadha tha, aadha hissa aapka tha, wo mujhe de do atleast mere jitne logon ke karze hain, jo mere commitments hain, wo main bech ke unko de dungi. Main apna khud khadi ho jaungi. Ghar hone na hone se koi farak nahi padta hai. Saans le Rahi hun, zinda hun na. Mar thodi ja rahi hun ki ghar nahi hoga to main jee nahi sakti hun. (I am saying this today and I will say it tomorrow and I have given a written explanation that I want that house. It's half mine and half Nawaz's. I want my half so that I can settle my dues. I will take care of myself on my own. Having a house or not doesn't matter. I am alive, I won't die if I don't have a house)."

In an excerpt from her interview with Bollywood Bubble, Aaliya said, "So maine us shaks se 1 rupay bhi abhi tak nahi liya hai. Jo deta hai wo monthly de raha hai kyunki court ne usko diya hai ki aapko ye payment karna hai. Aapko ye dena hai, wo aap mana nahi kar sakte. (I haven't taken one extra rupee from him. He sends me monthly allowances. He is bound to do so as he was ordered by the Court)."

Aaliya also challenged Nawazuddin to prove her wrong in the course of her interaction with Bollywood Bubble. "Maine 1 rupay bhi usse aaj tak nahi liya hai. Jo bank statement tha, wo aaj tak wahi hai. So koi changes nahi aaye. Log bol rahe hain le liya, le liya. Le liya hai to Nawaz aake dikha do na maine kya liya hai. Jaise main dekha deti hun khulla ki mera statement ye hai, aap bhi dikha do aake agar liya hai to. Court ka hi koi order dikha do ki itne paise liye hain maine aap se. (My bank statement is sill the same. If people think I have taken anything extra, Nawaz can show his bank statements like I did. It will prove how much I have taken)."

Aaliya had previously accused Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family of harassment at the time of divorce. Then, in March, Aaliya claimed the actor had thrown her and their two children out of his house. Earlier the Bombay High Court had suggested that the couple attempt to resolve their differences amicably, keeping the best interests of their minor children in mind. Previously in March, Rizwan Siddiquee, Aaliya's lawyer had received a settlement draft from Nawazuddin Siddiqui.