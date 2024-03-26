Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Ex-Wife Aaliya Shares 14th Anniversary Post, Fans Ask 'Are They Back?'

Image shared on Instagram. (courtesy: aaliya_anand_pandey_

Aaliya Siddiqui, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ex-wife left fans wondering as she treated them on Monday with an anniversary post featuring the Sacred Games star. It so happeneed that on Monday, Aaliya gave a glimpse of her celebrating her 14th marriage anniversary with the actor. The first photo featured Nawazuddin and Aaliya with their kids – daughter Shora and son Yaani. It was followed by another happy picture of the actor with his kids. Her caption read, "Celebrating 14 years of wedded bliss with my one and only. Anniversary cheers."

Aaliya had accused Nawazuddin and his family of harassment. Hence, her latest post left her fans wondering if the two have patched up. A fan wrote in the comment section, "I think all is well now happy for you mam," while another concluded, "Happy to see you both together." Another however wondered, "Are they back."

Last year, in a video, Aaliya can be seen dancing to the song Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai by B Praak and Jaani, which features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shehnaaz Gill in the video. Aaliya captioned her post, "Here is a token of love to Nawaz for his beautiful song! Couldn't contain grooving to this one..."

Aaliya had previously accused Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family of harassment at the time of divorce. In March, Aaliya claimed the actor had thrown her and their two children out of his house. They were advised by the Bombay High Court to resolve their differences amicably.

Prior to this, Aaliya's lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee had received the settlement draft from Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The settlement had come days after a defamation suit was filed against Aaliya. Aaliya had actively been sharing posts about her personal life on social media, most of which have now been deleted.