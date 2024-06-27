Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says 'One Shouldn't Get Married' After Re-Uniting With Wife Aaliya

Image Instagrammed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. (courtesy: AaliyaSiddiqui)

Months after re-uniting with estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has advised that "one shouldn't get married" on the podcast of Ranveer Allahabadia. Sharing his views on the institution of marriage, Nawazuddin told Ranveer, "I want to say but people might misinterpret it... They shouldn't (get married). What is the need to get married? If you are in love, it can prosper even without marriage. After marriage, people start taking each other for granted." Nawazuddin also said love fades after marriage. He said, "If you are not married to each other, then you love each other more. But after marriage, that starts diminishing. Kids come in the picture, a lot of things happen. If you love someone and want to continue loving them, then don't get married," he said on the podcast.

Talking about the societal conditioning that shapes the traditional idea of marriage, Nawazuddin said, "We think our love, wife will give us happiness but after a while, it is only your work that gives you joy."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui reconciled in March. In an interview with ETimes, Aaliya Siddiqui said the couple had decided to "live together and peacefully". "In recent times, a few things have changed in my life. I felt that when we share bad things with the world, we should also share the good ones. I feel that what's good should also be seen. Nawaz was also here so we celebrated the anniversary together with the kids," Aaliya Siddiqui said.

The reconciliation made headlines when Aaliya Siddiqui shared a reel featuring a famjam picture on her anniversary. Nawazuddin was seen posing with his children in the photos. Aaliya Siddiqui wrote in the caption, "Celebrating 14 years of wedded bliss with my one and only. Anniversary cheers." Take a look:

Aaliya had previously accused Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family of harassment at the time of divorce. In March 2023, Aaliya claimed the actor had thrown her and their two children out of his house. They were advised by the Bombay High Court to resolve their differences amicably. Prior to this, Aaliya's lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee had received a settlement draft from Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The settlement had come days after a defamation suit was filed against Aaliya.