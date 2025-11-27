UP Mass Wedding Turns Chaotic As Crowd Rushes To Grab, Snatch Chips

Chaos erupted at a mass wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Tuesday when guests rushed to grab snacks being served at the venue. Several of the guests suffered injuries during the chaos.

The mass wedding of 383 underprivileged couples was organised under the Chief Minister's Mass Marriage Scheme at the sports ground of Brahmanand Mahavidyalaya in Rath town. After the wedding rituals of the couples were complete, snacks were being served, and people present at the venue immediately rushed to grab packets of chips.

Videos that have surfaced on social media show a crowd trying to grab the packets as well as snatch packets from other people. People can be seen picking cartons and breaking them open to take away the packets of chips.

Eyewitnesses said no officials were present at the time to manage the crowd and take control of the situation.

The incident comes days after another video went viral of a man spitting on rotis at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district. The man, Danish, was caught on camera spitting on rotis as he made them.

As the video went viral, the police identified him and arrested him on Sunday.

Senior police officer Tejveer Singh confirmed that Danish was arrested for spitting on rotis at a wedding ceremony.