UP Man Seen Spitting On Rotis At Wedding, Arrested After Video Goes Viral

A man has been arrested after he was seen spitting on rotis at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. Danish was caught on camera spitting on rotis as he made them.

As the video went viral, the police identified him and arrested him on Sunday.

Senior police officer Tejveer Singh confirmed that Danish was arrested for spitting on rotis at a wedding ceremony.

थाना पहासू क्षेत्रान्तर्गत शादी समारोह में एक युवक द्वारा थूक कर रोटी बनाते हुए वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। वीडियो का संज्ञान लेते हुए युवक के विरुद्ध अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है तथा युवक को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजे जाने के सम्बन्ध में अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक ग्रामीण डॉ0 तेजवीर सिंह की बाइट। pic.twitter.com/HL5ybO2NYx — Bulandshahr Police (@bulandshahrpol) November 4, 2025

An investigation is underway, he said in a video statement.

This is not the first time that a person has been arrested for spitting on rotis in Uttar Pradesh.

In August, the police arrested a man in Baghpat after a purported video showed him spitting on rotis he was making at a roadside eatery.

In May, another man was arrested in Meerut for spitting on rotis while preparing them.