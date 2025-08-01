UP Man Arrested After Video Shows Him Spitting On Rotis: Cops

Police arrested a man here on Friday after a purported video showing him spitting on rotis he was making at a roadside eatery went viral on social media.

Circle Officer (CO) Khekra Rohan Chaurasia said, "The video, which originated from a dhaba on Pathshala Road, shows an individual spitting on the rotis before placing them on the stove." He said the man has been arrested and further investigations are underway.

