UP Man Arrested After Video Shows Him Spitting On Rotis While Cooking

According to a Meerut district police spokesperson, a case was registered at the Jani station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Read Time: 1 min
UP Man Arrested After Video Shows Him Spitting On Rotis While Cooking
The police arrested the accused and was produced before a court.
Meerut:

A man here was arrested on Monday after a viral video showed him spitting on rotis while preparing them, police said.

According to a Meerut district police spokesperson, a case was registered at the Jani station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Acting on directions of the Senior Superintendent of Police, the Jani police arrested the accused, identified as Shoaib, son of Mehrban and resident of Kurali village.

A team comprising Sub-Inspector Shiv Kumar Sharma and constables Brajesh and Kuldeep apprehended Shoaib near the Jani canal bridge, police said.

The accused was produced before a court, they said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

