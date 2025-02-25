UP Man Caught Spitting On Roti At Wedding Ceremony, Arrested

A video of roti being made by spitting on it in a wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut went viral on social media, prompting the police to detain the person, police on Monday said.

Superintendent of Police (city) Ayush Vikram Singh said that a video went viral in which a person is seen spitting while making the roti.

This video is being told of Prem Mandap under the Brahmapuri police station area, where a person is seen spitting on the roti while baking it inside a tandoor during a wedding ceremony.

SP Singh said the police have taken cognizance of this matter and a person has been detained.

Action will be taken in this regard, he added.

Some local residents claim that the incident took place on the night of February 21.

