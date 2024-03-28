Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Estranged Wife Aaliya On Reconciliation: 'We've Completely Surrendered'

Aaliya shared this image. (courtesy: AaliyaAnand Pandey)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui are back together for the sake of their children. In a recent interview with ETimes, Aaliya Siddiqui spoke her heart out and revealed they have decided to "live together and peacefully". Speaking to ETimes, Aaliya Siddiqui said, "In recent times, a few things have changed in my life. I felt that when we share bad things with the world, we should also share the good ones. I feel that what's good should also be seen. Nawaz was also here so we celebrated the anniversary together with the kids." A couple of days back, Aaliya shared a famjam picture featuring herself, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and their kids Shora and Yaani from her 14th wedding anniversary celebrations. Aaliya also shared that Nawazuddin celebrated the new year eve with his family in Dubai in December 2023.

Aaliya Siddiqui also said that their separation hugely affected daughter Shora. She told ETimes, "I feel the problems that we faced in our relationship were always because of a third person. But now that misunderstanding is out of our lives. Because of our kids, we've completely surrendered. There's no option of being apart in life now, because the kids are also growing up. Also, Nawaz is very close to Shora and she was very disturbed after whatever happened. She couldn't tolerate it. So we decided that we are not going to fight and will live together, peacefully."

ICYMI, Aaliya Siddiqui shared a reel featuring a famjam picture on her anniversary. In another picture shared, Nawazuddin can be seen posing with his kids. Aaliya Siddiqui wrote in the caption, "Celebrating 14 years of wedded bliss with my one and only. Anniversary cheers." Take a look:

Aaliya had previously accused Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family of harassment at the time of divorce. In March last year, Aaliya claimed the actor had thrown her and their two children out of his house. They were advised by the Bombay High Court to resolve their differences amicably. Prior to this, Aaliya's lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee had received the settlement draft from Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The settlement had come days after a defamation suit was filed against Aaliya.