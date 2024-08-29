Anurag Kashyap On <i>Gangs Of Wasseypur</i> Re-Release: "<i>Sabka Badla Lene Aa Gaya</i> Tera Faizal"

Brace yourselves, for the "epic re-release" of the two-part film series Gangs of Wasseypur, coming to select theatres tomorrow (August 30). Director Anurag Kashyap confirmed the news on Tuesday by sharing the city-wise show timings on Instagram. A specific schedule has been allotted for Part 1 and Part 2, which will run for a week, from August 30 to September 5. Both installments will be screened in the 2K format. Quoting one of the famous dialogues from the movie, Anurag Kashyap wrote, “Sabka badla lene aa gaya tera Faizal. Gangster Week kicks off from 30th August to 5th September with the epic re-release of Gangs of Wasseypur Part 1 and Part 2!” The first segment originally premiered in 2012.

In Akola, Amravati, Kolkata Newtown and Dombivali, Part 1 will be screened at 4:15 pm and Part 2 at 7:30 pm. Jaipur Entertainment Paradise also features a similar time frame. The show timings at Chandrapur are 4:30 pm (Part 1) and 7:45 pm (Part 2). The timings of Kolkata Saltlake are 2:30 pm for Part 1 and 5:35 pm for Part 2. Other places where Gangs of Wasseypur 1 and 2 will re-release include Ranchi, Vasai Dattani, Goregaon Anupam, Nalasopara Funfeista, Vasai Dattani, Ambernath Starcity, Ulhasnagar Ashok Anil, Pune Spinecity, Mulund R-Mall, and Ambernath Starcity.

People living in Noida, Faridabad, Saharanpur, Gurgaon, Delhi-Shahdra, Ghaziabad, Sonipat, Hisar, Kanpur, Nandurbar and Jodhpur can also enjoy re-watching Gangs of Wasseypur. The list includes some theatres in Ahmedabad as well. Check out the full details here:

Previously, Anurag Kashyap dropped the re-release update on social media. “In three days the Gang will be back again .. GOW back in cinemas,” read the side note.

Gangs of Wasseypur features an ensemble cast of Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Rajkummar Rao and Piyush Mishra.