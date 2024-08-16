National Film Awards: Manoj Bajpayee Celebrates <i>Gulmohar</i>'s Triple Win, Calls It "A Tremendous Achievement"

The 70th National Film Awards, celebrating the finest films and cinematic achievements of 2022, were announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in Delhi on Friday. Among the winners, the family drama Gulmohar, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore, stood out by clinching the award for the Best Hindi Film. The film also earned a Special Mention and was recognised for the Best Screenplay.

Manoj Bajpayee is overjoyed by Gulmohar's triple win at the National Film Awards. In an exclusive interview with ANI, he said, "It is such a big achievement for the entire team and the director, whose first movie won three national awards."

At the same time, Gulmohar marks veteran actress Sharmila Tagore's third National Film Award. In an interview with The Indian Express, she shared her elation, saying, "I am absolutely over the moon. I was just finishing my lunch, and it is the best thing I have heard today." She expressed her delight at the warm reception of her comeback film and thanked director Rahul V. Chittella for giving her this opportunity. Sharmila previously won National Film Awards in 1976 for Mausam, and in 2003 for Abar Aranye.

Helmed by Rahul V Chittella, Gulmohar revolves around the multi-generation Batra family who are all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home — Gulmohar — and how this shift in their lives is rediscovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family with secrets and insecurities.

Apart from Gulmohar, the Malayalam film Kadhikan, Ponniyin Selvan Part-1, and Sanjoy Salil Chowdhury also got a Special Mention.

The jury for the 70th National Film Awards included Rahul Rawail as the Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury, Nila Madhab Panda as the Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury, and Gangadhar Mudalair as the Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury.