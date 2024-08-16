<i>Kantara</i> Star Rishab Shetty Wins Best Actor At 70th National Awards

The winners of the 70th National Film Awards have been announced, celebrating the best in cinema from 2022. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revealed the winners on Friday at a press conference in New Delhi. Kannada superstar and Kantara star Rishab Shetty received the Best Actor award.

The 70th National Film Awards recognises films certified by the censor board from January 1 to December 31, 2022. The winners, including the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, will be honoured by President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony scheduled for October 2024.

At last year's 69th National Film Awards, Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, and Pankaj Tripathi were among the top winners. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was named Best Feature Film, while SS Rajamouli's RRR won six awards.