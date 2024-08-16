Advertisement

Kantara Star Rishab Shetty Wins Best Actor At 70th National Awards

The 70th National Film Awards recognises films certified by the censor board from January 1 to December 31, 2022

Read Time: 1 min
Share
<i>Kantara</i> Star Rishab Shetty Wins Best Actor At 70th National Awards
Rishab Shetty shared this image. (courtesy: rishabshetty)
New Delhi:

The winners of the 70th National Film Awards have been announced, celebrating the best in cinema from 2022. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revealed the winners on Friday at a press conference in New Delhi. Kannada superstar and Kantara star Rishab Shetty received the Best Actor award. 

The 70th National Film Awards recognises films certified by the censor board from January 1 to December 31, 2022. The winners, including the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, will be honoured by President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony scheduled for October 2024.

At last year's 69th National Film Awards, Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, and Pankaj Tripathi were among the top winners. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was named Best Feature Film, while SS Rajamouli's RRR won six awards.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
70th National Awards, National Awards 2024, Winners Of National Awards 2024
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
The Greatest Of All Time New Poster: Vijay Is A Man On A Mission. Beware
<i>Kantara</i> Star Rishab Shetty Wins Best Actor At 70th National Awards
Prabhas Reacts To Wedding Rumours: "Not Getting Married Soon, Don't Want To Hurt The Feelings Of..."
Next Article
Prabhas Reacts To Wedding Rumours: "Not Getting Married Soon, Don't Want To Hurt The Feelings Of..."