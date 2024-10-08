National Awards: When And Where To Watch The Ceremony. Details Inside

The 70th National Film Awards ceremony is set to take place on October 8 in New Delhi. The winners were announced on August 16, with Nithya Menon, Manasi Parekh and Rishab Shetty receiving top honours. The 70th National Film Awards will celebrate the best of Indian cinema over the past year and will be held at Vigyan Bhavan. Notable personalities from the film industry are expected to attend the event, which will be live-streamed on YouTube through the official DD News Channel handle, starting at 3 PM. The ceremony will kick off with the winners walking the red carpet before receiving their awards on stage.

In addition to the National Award winners, the ceremony will also honour veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

This year's awards showcased a strong representation of regional cinema, with the best feature film award going to the Malayalam film Aattam: The Play. Rishab Shetty won Best Actor for the Kannada blockbuster Kantara, while the Best Actress award was jointly awarded to Nithya Menon for Thiruchitrambalam and Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express. Sooraj Barjatiya received the Best Director award for Unnchai and Neena Gupta was honoured as Best Supporting Actress. Gulmohar was recognised as the Best Hindi Film. Additionally, actor Manoj Bajpayee will receive a special mention for his performance in Gulmohar.

ICYDK, Choreographer Jani Master, who received an award for his work in Thiruchitrambalam, has been suspended due to ongoing rape allegations against him.