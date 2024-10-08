National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Neena Gupta, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Their Prizes

The 70th National Film Awards ceremony was held in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan today and the awards were presented by President Droupadi Murmu. The 70th National Film Awards, celebrating the best work of the year 2022, were announced on August 16. The winners include Rishab Shetty (Best Actor), Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh (Best Actress), Sooraj Barjatya (Best Director), Neena Gupta (Best Supporting Actress) and Pawan Malhotra (Best Supporting Actor) among others. Rishab Shetty won the award for his performance in Kantara while Nithya and Manashi shared the prize for their performances in the films Tiruchitrabalam and Kutch Express respectively. Neena Gupta received the prize for the film Uunchai, which also brought Best Director award for Sooraj Barjatya. Pawan Malhotra won the award for Fouji. The Dada Saheb Phalke Award, India's highest film honour, went to film veteran Mithun Chakraborty this year.
Gulmohar won the Best Hindi Feature Film award while Manoj Bajpayee was awarded the special mention for his performance in the film starring Sharmila Tagore. Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji, A R Rahman, Mani Ratnam also attended the event. Sharmila Tagore, who played the "matriarch" in Gulmohar, showed up to cheer for the film.
Rishab Shetty, dressed in his traditional best, showed up to the event with his wife. When asked about to share his feelings about winning the recognition for Kantara, the actor said he wanted to portray the "conflict between human and nature" in the film. He also said he believes in the concept "more regional and more global."
Manoj Bajpayee wore a black bandhgala for the event. Sharing about his character in Gulmohar, the actor said on the red carpet, "The film establishes the importance of family and familial ties." In the film, Manoj Bajpayee played Arun Batra, Kusum Batra's (Sharmila Tagore's) adopted son.
Neena Gupta looked lovely in a bright pink saree. Sharing about how she got the offer for Uunchai, Neena Gupta said on the red carpet, "For the last 30 years, I wanted to work with Sooraj Barjatya. When he called me, I couldn't believe it. I acted with all the dhurandhar (brilliant) actors in the film. It's a special film."
Here is the list of the full winners:
FEATURE CATEGORIES
Best Hindi Film - Gulmohar
Best Kannada Film - KGF: Chapter 2
Best Telugu Film - Karthikeya 2
Best Tamil Film - Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1
Best Punjabi Film - Baaghi Di Dhee
Best Odia Film - Daman
Best Malayalam Film - Saudi Velakka CC.225/2009
Best Marathi Film - Vaalvi
Best Feature Film - Aattam
Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment - Kantara
Best Debut - Fouja, Pramod Kumar
Best Tiwa Film - Sikaisal
Best Bengali Film - Kaberi Antardhan
Best Assamese Film - Emuthi Puthi
Best Actor - Rishab Shetty, Kantara
Best Actress - Nithya Menen in Tiruchitrabalam, and Manasi Parekh in Kutch Express
Best Director - Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai
Best Supporting Actress - Neena Gupta, Uunchai
Best Supporting Actor - Pawan Malhotra, Fouji
Special Mentions - Manoj Bajpayee in Gulmohar, and Sanjoy Salil Chowdhury for Kalikhan
Best Action Direction - KGF: Chapter 2
Best Choreography - Tiruchitrabalam
Best Lyrics - Fouja
Best Music Director - Pritam (Songs), AR Rahman (Background Score)
Best Makeup - Aparajito
Best Costumes - Kutch Express
Best Production Design - Aparajito
Best Editing - Aattam
Best Sound Design - Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1
Best Screenplay - Aattam
Best Dialogues - Gulmohar
Best Cinematography - Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1
Best Female Playback - Saudi Velakka CC.225/2009, Bombay Jayashri
Best Male Playback - Brahmastra, Arijit Singh
Best Child Artist - Sreepath in Mallikappuram
Best Film in AVGC - Brahmastra
Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values - Kutch Express
FILM WRITING
Best Critic - Deepak Dua
Best Book on Cinema - Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography
NON-FEATURE CATEGORIES
Best Non-Feature Film - Ayena
Best Debut Film - Madhyantara
Best Biographical/Historical/Compilation Film - Aanakhi Ek Mohenjo Daro
Best Arts/Culture Film - Ranga Vibhoga/Varsa
Best Script - Mono No Aware
Best Narrator - Murmurs of the Jungle
Best Music Direction - Fursat
Best Editing - Madhyantara
Best Sound Design - Yaan
Best Cinematography - Mono No Aware
Best Direction - From the Shadow
Best Short Film - Xunyota
Best Animated Film - The Coconut Tree
Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values - On the Brink Season 2 - Gharial
Best Documentary - Murmurs of the Jungle