National Awards: This Is How Much Rishab Shetty, Neena Gupta And Other Winners Will Get. Any Guesses?

The winners of the 70th National Film Awards were announced on Friday. These awards recognise films certified by the Censor Board between January 1 and December 31, 2022. The winners, along with the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, will be honoured by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony in October 2024. But do you know these awards also come with a cash prize? According to a report by Indian Express, the top cinematic honour in the country, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, comes with a prize of ₹15 lakh. Following this is the Swarna Kamal, or golden lotus, which awards a cash prize of ₹3 lakh. The Rajat Kamal (silver lotus) winners receive ₹2 lakh across various categories.

Here's the list of Swarna Kamal Award winners who will receive a ₹3 lakh cash prize:

1. Best Film: Attam (Director: Anand Ekarshi, Producer: Ajith Joy)

2. Best Debut Film of a Director: Fouja (Director: Pramod Kumar)

3. Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Kantara (Producer: Vijay Kiragandur, Director: Rishab Shetty)

4. Best Direction: Uunchai (Director: Sooraj Barjatya)

5. Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comic): Brahmastra-Part 1: Shiva (Production Houses: Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, Starlight Pictures; Director: Ayan Mukerji)

Here are the Rajat Kamal Award winners, who will win ₹2 lakh cash prize:

1. Best Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara

2. Best Actress: Nithya Menen for Thiruchitrambalam (Tamil) and Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express (Gujarati)

3. Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Pavan Raj Malhotra for Fouja (Harayanvi)

4. Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Neena Gupta for Uunchai

5. Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Kesariya in Brahmastra-Part 1: Shiva

Manoj Bajpayee and music director Sanjoy Salil Chowdhury will receive certificates but no cash prizes for their special mentions. The actor will be awarded for his work in Gulmohar (Hindi), while Sanjoy Salil Chowdhury will be honoured for his contribution to Kadhikan (Malayalam).