National Awards: Malayalam Film <i>Aattam: The Play</i> Bags Best Feature Film, Sooraj Barjatya Wins Best Director

The winner list of the 70th National Film Awards is now out. Many south projects including KGF 2 and Kantara have made notable wins. Interestingly, Malayalam movie Aattam aka The Play has clinched the award for Best Feature Film. Meanwhile, Sooraj Barjatya has been honoured with the Best Director award for Uunchai, with Neena Gupta securing the Best Supporting Actress award for the same film.

About the films:

1. Aattam

Plot - In this drama, a theatre group called Arangu has a woman and twelve men. They get a chance to be recognised worldwide when Chris and Emily, friends of Hari (theatre group member), offer them an opportunity. Hari, who replaced Vinay in the lead role, is causing trouble. Anjaly, the only woman in the group, tells Vinay that Hari mistreated her at a party hosted by Chris and Emily. Vinay shares this with Madan, who then discusses it with the team and decides to kick Hari out. As things progress, friendships are tested, and the temptation of money and success starts to affect people's morals. The situation gets even more complicated as more truths are revealed.

Director and cast - The project, directed by Anand Ekarshi, features Vinay Forrt as Vinay, Kalabhavan Shajohn as Hari, Zarin Shihab as Anjali, Aji Thiruvamkulam as Aji, Jolly Antony as Jolly, Madan Babu K as Madan, Nandhan Unni as Nandhan, Prasanth Madhavan as Prasanth, Santosh Murali as Santosh, Santhosh Piravom as Santhosh, Selvaraj Raghavan VR as Selvan, Sijin Sijeesh as Sijin and Sudheer Babu as Sudheer.

Awards - Attam has won three awards at the Kerala Film Critics Association Awards. The film was honoured as Best Film, while Kalabhavan Shajohn received the award for Best Supporting Actor and Zarin Shihab was awarded Best Actress.

2. Uunchai

Plot - The movie is about three old friends, Amit, Om and Javed, who plan to go on a trek to Everest Base Camp to honour their friend Bhupen's last wish. Along the way, they meet Mala, Bhupen's long-lost love, who regrets not fighting for their relationship. What starts as a simple trek becomes a deep, emotional journey as they face their physical limits and learn about the true meaning of freedom.

Cast - The movie features Amitabh Bachchan as Amit Srivastava, Anupam Kher as Om Sharma, Boman Irani as Javed Siddiqui, Sarika as Mala Trivedi, Neena Gupta as Shabina Siddiqui and Parineeti Chopra as Shraddha Gupta.

Awards - While Uunchai has not bagged any major award before the 70th National Film Awards, the film was nominated under several categories at the 68th Filmfare Awards.