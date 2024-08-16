<i>KGF 2</i>, <i>Kantara</i> Win Big At 70th National Film Awards

The 70th National Film Awards has been announced. Oh, and, there is great news for KGF 2 and Kantara fans. Kantara has won the award for Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, while KGF 2 has ruled the following categories — Best Kannada Film and Best Action Direction. Kantara has been written, directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty, with a cast that includes Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty and Prakash Thuminad. Excitingly, the makers are also planning a prequel to the film. On the other hand, KGF 2 is the second instalment in the KGF series. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the project features Yash alongside Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.

Additionally, Sooraj Barjatya has won the Best Director award for Uunchai, and Neena Gupta has earned the Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film. Uunchai tells the heartwarming story of three elderly friends who embark on a trek to the Everest Base Camp to fulfil the last wish of their friend Bhupen. Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani are also a part of the project.

The list of best regional films chosen by the jury is also out. Among the winners, Kartikeya 2 has been named the Best Telugu Film, while Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1 takes the title of Best Tamil Film. The Best Punjabi Film award goes to Baaghi Di Dhee, and Daman has been recognized as the Best Odia Film. In Malayalam cinema, Saudi Velakka CC.225/2009 has been awarded Best Film, and in Marathi, the honour goes to Vaalvi.

The jury for the 70th National Film Awards was led by esteemed figures in Indian cinema. Director Rahul Rawail served as the Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury, while director-producer Nila Madhab Panda headed the Non-Feature Film Jury. Senior journalist and film historian Gangadhar Mudalair took on the role of Chairperson for the Best Writing on Cinema Jury.