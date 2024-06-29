KGF Star Yash Joins The Kalki 2898 AD Fan Club: 'A Visually Stunning Spectacle'

Prabhas, Big B and Deepika in Kalki 2898 AD.(courtesy: kalki2898ad)

Kalki 2898 AD is ruling the box office and how. The film features Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in key roles. Not only the fans, but celebrities are also equally impressed by Nag Ashwin's magnum opus. On Sunday, KGF star Yash posted a detailed review. In a note shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), Yash praised director Nag Ashwin and production house Vyjayanthi Movies. He said, “Kudos to the #Kalki2898AD team for creating a visually stunning spectacle! This film paves the way for more creative storytelling. Nag Ashwin and Vyjayanthi Movies, your vision and courage will inspire many to take bigger strides.”

For the cast of Kalki 2898 AD, Yash added, “Watching Darling Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan sir, Kamal Haasan sir, and Deepika Padukone and some surprise cameos together is an incredible experience.. Congratulations to everyone involved in bringing this film together - it truly lights up the screen!” FYI: Kalki 2898 AD features guest appearances by many actors including Mrunal Thakur, Ram Gopal Varma, SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda, and Dulquer Salmaan.

On the work front, Yash has started shooting for Geetu Mohandas' Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-ups. The movie has been produced jointly by Venkat K Narayana's KVN Productions and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

In April, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-ups' producers issued a statement to announce the film's shoot. It read, "Due to the lack of optimal facilities, all our big films end up being shot outside the state. Yash has long expressed that concern, and to change that, we at KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations are kickstarting the shooting of Toxic in Karnataka. We have already erected massive sets, creating many job opportunities and avenues for people at ground level, technicians and budding talent in the state. We are working towards making a film of global potential."

"As producers, we had options from various locations in India and abroad. The film has onboard actors and technicians from multiple industries, even international talent, and setting up a base there would have been more economical. However, Yash and KVN took the initiative to establish Toxic HQ in Karnataka before we shoot parts of the film in locations elsewhere, and showcase the tremendous potential of our people," the statement added.