Rolls-Royce Cars Of Bollywood Actors Fined 38 Lakhs. There's A 'KGF' Twist

Two Rolls-Royce cars, each registered in the names of two Bollywood superstars, were fined more than 18 lakh and nearly 20 lakh, respectively, for failing to pay road tax in the capital city of Karnataka.

However, they don't own these cars, at least not anymore.

Both cars are owned by a local businessman-politician, Yusuf Sharif, who was using the ultra-luxury vehicles regularly. Mr Sharif claimed he bought a Rolls-Royce Phantom from Amitabh Bachchan and Rolls-Royce Ghost from another actor a few years ago, but didn't transfer them into his name.

Mr Sharif is also known as 'KGF Babu' due to his roots. He is a native of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), a mining town in Karnataka, which gained popularity after the blockbuster Kannada movie series, 'KGF'.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom and the Rolls-Royce Ghost are registered in Maharashtra.

The exact date of when KGF Babu bought these cars is not known as of yet. But, as per the Regional Transport Office (RTO), the Rolls-Royce Phantom has been in Bengaluru since 2021, and the other one since 2023.

While Phanton was fined Rs 18.53 lakh, Ghost was fined Rs 19.73 lakh over long-term usage in Karnataka without payment of local road tax.

Officials revealed that the Rolls-Royce Phantom was first flagged over non-payment of taxes in 2021, but since at the time it had not completed a year in Bengaluru, it was let off without penalty. But now, both cars have been confirmed to have been operating in the city well beyond the one-year limit set by transport rules, triggering these hefty fines.

RTO officials have confirmed that the ownership of the vehicles hasn't changed yet on paper.

Mr Sharif, who contested from Bangalore Urban local authorities' constituency in the 2021 Karnataka Legislative Council polls, had declared assets belonging to him and his family worth over Rs 1,744 crore four years ago.

He was earlier into selling scrap before foraying into real estate.