Actress Nargis Fakhri Gets Rolls-Royce Cullinan As Birthday Gift; Check Pics

Actress Nargis Fakhri recently celebrated her 46th birthday. To make the occasion special, her husband, Tony Beig, gifted her a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. She shared the news on her Instagram, posting pictures of the luxurious SUV. In the images, the actress is seen sitting on the roof of her new vehicle, which is adorned with a massive red gift bow and ribbon, parked in the middle of the desert.

The other images show the actress sitting on the 'viewing suite' of a second Cullinan, with her birthday present parked alongside it. This particular SUV seems to belong to her husband. Beig's Instagram account already features photos of it. Based on the images, both of these SUVs are pre-facelift versions. It is important to mention that the last recorded price for a luxury vehicle in India was Rs 7 crore. However, pinpointing the exact cost is challenging, as it varies based on the chosen features.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is not only a special place in Nargis' garage, but also for its makers because it is the brand's first SUV. The vehicle debuted in 2018 and was followed by the updated version in 2024. It became RR's representative against the Bentley Bentayga.

The Series I Cullinan marked the debut of All Wheel Drive (AWD) in Rolls-Royce vehicles and was powered by a 6.75-litre V12 petrol engine shared with other models in the lineup. This engine produced 571 hp and generated 850 Nm of torque. The subsequent Black Badge variant offered slightly increased performance with 600 hp and 900 Nm of torque.

The pre-facelift Cullinan showcased all the iconic design elements of Rolls-Royce and boasted a cabin filled with luxury. It was also the first Rolls-Royce model to incorporate a touchscreen infotainment system. Powered by the 'Spirit OS', it included a rotary controller as well. Additional features comprised a digital instrument panel, the signature analogue clock on the dashboard, and 12-inch screens for rear entertainment. The 'Viewing Suite' was another significant feature.