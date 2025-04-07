Rolls-Royce To Porsche: Isha Ambani's Car Collection is Uber Luxurious

Image for representation
Luxury cars have been associated with celebrities for the longest time. The statement holds true even in the case of businessmen, especially the Ambani family. Isha Ambani, a high-profile entrepreneur and daughter of India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, has been spotted on multiple occasions in ultra-luxury cars. Here, we take a look at her car collection consisting of multiple expensive cars.
The crown jewel of Isha Ambani's car collection is the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The SUV not only holds a special place in her collection but also in brand's portfolio, as it is the first SUV with the spirit of ecstasy. The car offers countless customisation options and houses a 6.5-litre V12 petrol engine. This unit produces 563 hp of power and 850 Nm of peak torque. The power is transferred via an eight-speed automatic transmission. It comes priced at around Rs 6.95 crore.
Bentley Bentayga is another high-end luxury vehicle of British origin in Isha Ambani's collection. Along with a unique exterior design, the SUV comes with equally sophisticated interiors complemented by modern technology. Under the hood, the SUV has a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine that kicks out 542 hp of power and 770 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and retails at around Rs 5 crore.
In addition to the Bentaya, Isha Ambani also owns the Arnage R. The last recorded price for this opulent limousine is Rs 2.25 crore. Under the hood, it features a 6.75-litre V8 engine with a turbocharger. This engine generates 456 horsepower and delivers a peak torque of 875 Nm. A 4-speed automatic transmission manages the power delivery.
Along with ultra-luxurious cars, Isha Ambani seems to have a taste for high-performance vehicles as well. The scion of the Ambani family is also reported to own a Porsche Cayman S, which comes with a 4.0-litre six-cylinder engine. This unit kicks out 325 hp of power and 370 Nm of peak torque.
The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is one of the cars that found in the garages of multiple celebrities. The sedan is loaded with features and has an opulent cabin. The price of the car starts at around Rs 1.77 crore. It is powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine that produces 367 hp of power and 500 Nm torque.
