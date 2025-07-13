Bentley Bentayga Speed Sets Hillclimb Record At Goodwood Festival Of Speed

The Goodwood Festival of Speed has finally started and proves to be a credible ground for automakers to showcase their prowess. Keeping up with the spirit of the festival, Bentley has registered the Bentayga Speed as the fastest ICE-powered SUV in Goodwood Festival of Speed history. Bentley's new performance flagship of the Bentayga line-up completes a hill run in record time, despite wet conditions.

The Bentayga Speed completed the Goodwood Hill run in 55.8 seconds, officially becoming the fastest ICE-powered production SUV ever. This record time beats that of the W12-powered Bentayga Speed, which was set in the dry by almost a second, whereas the new Bentayga Speed had to deal with wet conditions due to a pre-race shower. Andy Marson, Bentley's vehicle dynamics specialist, drove the car to the limits and pushed it to break the record.

Bentley Bentayga at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025

Talking about the specs, a 4.0-litre powers the Bentley Bentayga Speed, twin-turbo V8 engine produces 650 hp and 850 Nm of torque. It is capable of sprinting from 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds and boasts a top speed of 310 kmph.

Also, the new Bentley Bentayga Speed features a host of changes that give it improved performance. It gets an enhanced Sport chassis mode and a new ESC Dynamic setting that brings maximum driver involvement and the choice between enhanced road-holding or the ability to slide the car on power. It was also fitted with a Sports exhaust system, and its Sport mode is enhanced to deliver increased steering response, roadholding, and driver connection, enhanced by a 15% increase in suspension damping stiffness.