Bentley Bentayga Speed Sets Hillclimb Record At Goodwood Festival Of Speed

The Goodwood Festival of Speed has finally started and proves to be a credible ground for automakers to showcase their prowess. Keeping up with the spirit of the festival, Bentley has registered the Bentayga Speed as the fastest ICE-powered SUV in Goodwood Festival of Speed history. Bentley's new performance flagship of the Bentayga line-up completes a hill run in record time, despite wet conditions.
The Bentayga Speed completed the Goodwood Hill run in 55.8 seconds, officially becoming the fastest ICE-powered production SUV ever. This record time beats that of the W12-powered Bentayga Speed, which was set in the dry by almost a second, whereas the new Bentayga Speed had to deal with wet conditions due to a pre-race shower. Andy Marson, Bentley's vehicle dynamics specialist, drove the car to the limits and pushed it to break the record.
Talking about the specs, a 4.0-litre powers the Bentley Bentayga Speed, twin-turbo V8 engine produces 650 hp and 850 Nm of torque. It is capable of sprinting from 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds and boasts a top speed of 310 kmph.
Also, the new Bentley Bentayga Speed features a host of changes that give it improved performance. It gets an enhanced Sport chassis mode and a new ESC Dynamic setting that brings maximum driver involvement and the choice between enhanced road-holding or the ability to slide the car on power. It was also fitted with a Sports exhaust system, and its Sport mode is enhanced to deliver increased steering response, roadholding, and driver connection, enhanced by a 15% increase in suspension damping stiffness.
