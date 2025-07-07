Bentley Makes Its Official Entry To Indian Market Under SAVWIPL Umbrella

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) today announced the addition of Bentley, the legendary British brand, as the sixth marque under the Group's umbrella. From 01 July 2025, SAVWIPL will exclusively import, distribute and service Bentley vehicles across the country, deepening the Group's commitment to India's rapidly expanding luxury car arena.

All marketing, sales and after-sales operations will be conducted under a newly established entity, Bentley India, a group company of SAVWIPL, which will oversee the brand's India strategy and retail network. Abbey Thomas has been appointed as the Brand Director of Bentley India and will lead the brand in the Indian market.

Bentley India will have three new dealer partners across key cities, starting with Bengaluru and Mumbai, followed by New Delhi. These new showrooms will offer India's ultra-high-net-worth customers Bentley's signature combination of performance, craftsmanship, and luxury.

Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, said, "Welcoming Bentley into the SAVWIPL family is a proud milestone that completes our portfolio - from the precision of German engineering to the timeless elegance and unmatched performance of British craftsmanship. India's appetite for uncompromising luxury is growing rapidly. Additionally, Abbey's deep understanding of the Indian market makes him the ideal leader to steer Bentley India toward new milestones."

Jan Bures, Executive Director, Sales, Marketing and Digital of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, said, "It's a proud moment for us in India to welcome Bentley into the SAVWIPL family. The ever-growing UHNI segment in India will benefit from this new association, and we, along with our new dealer partners, will ensure the best of luxury and performance for our customers."

For over two decades, Bentley has been a part of India's luxury car landscape, exceeding the expectations of top-tier customers looking for automotive excellence. Integrating the marque within SAVWIPL sharpens its focus on the market while assuring customers of world-class standards throughout their ownership journey.