Bentley Reveals Redesigned Logo Ahead Of Concept Car Debut On July 8

Bentley's 'Winged B' logo was first created in 1919 by Frederick Gordon-Crosby, and ever since has been used on the bumper of every model created by the brand. While the brand is entering the future, they are carrying forward the legacy of the silver wings, but with a new, sharper styling. This new iteration of the brand's identity will grace the presence of future Bentleys, starting with the debut EV of the brand.

This is the fifth iteration of the brand's logo, representing the 106-year-old history associated with the stylized B at the centre of the two wings. The new logo brings forth sharper and more minimalistic styling, which is in sync with the aesthetic needs of a more digital age. Furthermore, it seems to be better suited for the brand's next generation of cars with fewer wings, which sit below the B.

Bentley states that the new branding marks "the first step of a design and brand revolution at the British marque" and is "representative of an exhilarating future." Before being attached to any production vehicles, the revamped emblem will first be showcased on a concept car, set to be unveiled on Tuesday, July 8, providing a glimpse into a bold new design approach for the brand's upcoming models, which will include the first electric Bentley - an 'urban SUV' designed to fit below the Bentayga.

The announcement comes as Bentley inaugurates a new design studio at its headquarters in England. No additional information about the concept has been shared, but we won't have to wait too long for more details.

The new design comes from a team led by Robin Page, the brand's new director of design, who started working with the brand in 2023. He is also the person responsible for the design of the concept car that will embrace the new logo.