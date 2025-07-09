Bentley EXP 15 Concept Gives Sneak Peek At Brand's Production EV

Bentley is stepping into the future with the EXP 15 concept, which is a massive departure from the brand's conventional design. It is a full-size exterior model complemented by a similar interior created using virtual reality. This also points in the direction in which the heritage brand is headed regarding its first future electric vehicle. Although the brand has dropped its full EV transition plan, they are working on bringing the first of their production EV by next year and the EXP 15 concept gives us an idea of what to expect.

Bentley EXP 15 Concept: Exterior

The Bentley EXP 15 concept comes with a silhouette associated with grand styling which still stands apart from conventional designs. To begin with, the concept gets a raised stance typically seen on an SUV but with a sloping roofline towards the rear. It is inspired by the 1930 Bentley Speed Six Gurney Nutting Sportsman coupe. To add to its clean design, all the surfaces are smooth with a sharp crease connecting the headlight to the base of the side windows and rear overhang.

The front end still seems to be carrying the right genes from the Bentley DNA with upright fascia. To blend it with modern aesthetics, it has been loaded with an illuminated hexagonal grille. There's also an arrage of triangular elements that seem to mimic crosshairs of a Bentley grille with a central spine. Atop this grille is the brand's new badge placed right below the hood ornament.

On either side of the grille, the brand has placed vertically oriented LED headlights, similar trim piece is placed at the edge of the doors of the car. There is also a vent on the sides which channels air alongside the car. Moving to the rear end are thin tail lights wrapped around the body coloured panel with the Bentley badge. The car also gets roof-top spoilers and an active rear diffuser.

Bentley EXP 15 Concept: Interior

The Bentley EXP 15 concept welcomes you with an asymmetrical door setup with one on the driver's side and two on the passenger's side. Similarly, there are three seats in the cabin with the driver's seat placed in the front and passenger seats on either side. The passenger side seat can rotate for easier ingress and egress. It can also be moved forward or backward.

The EXP 15 features a unique "wing-shaped" dashboard design, with trim elements rising from the center console, one encasing the steering wheel and another containing gauges for the passenger. The dashboard can display a digital interface or reveal wood veneer underneath. There is a large dial behind the center screen resembling an old radial engine, along with adjustable glass components displaying information like direction and charge status.

The cabin blends materials such as wool textiles and 3-D-printed titanium trim, with gold-knurled finish on the switchgear and backlit panels mirroring the grille motif. The trunk doubles as a picnic setup, featuring cushions, a fridge for champagne, and an ambient lamp. The EXP 15 also showcases Pallas Gold paint, allowing radar sensors to function without interference, maintaining the vehicle's sleek aesthetics.