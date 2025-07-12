Lexus Creates New World Record In Tennis World- You Won't Believe What It Is

Lexus has just created a new world record, and it's in the world of sports; Tennis specifically. Confused? Well, let us explain. The brand and its cars are involved in a stunt where two tennis stars are strapped atop their moving cars while playing the sport. After multiple attempts, the Japanese manufacturer ended up in the Guinness Book of World Records, getting titles for "longest tennis rally on two moving cars" as well as the "fastest speed achieved during a tennis rally on two moving cars." Here's how it was executed.

The stunt grabbing eyeballs has been executed with the combined efforts of the brand and Tennis stars Jamie Murray and Laura Robson. To begin with, the brand strapped the two players atop NX crossover SUVs. As part of the preparation and to keep them safe, they created two aluminium platforms and bolted them to the SUVs through roof rack mounting points. They were then secured using four safety straps, while professional stunt drivers were behind the steering wheel, taking the car down the runway of Duxford Airfield in England.

This is where the skills of the drivers and the players came into play to create the records. While the car travelled at a speed of 47 kmph, Jamie Murray and Laura Robson played with the tennis ball passing it back and forth 101 consecutive times. They took multiple attempts before reaching the record-breaking number. Specifically, it took them around two hours to set the record.

After setting the record, Laura Robson remarked, "Tennis is a sport that requires precision, skill and coordination, so playing a rally on top of moving cars travelling at speed is no mean feat!" She went on to describe it as a "surreal experience," while Jamie Murray said it was the "most exciting and unusual challenge I've ever taken on."