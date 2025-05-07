Lexus LM 350h Bookings Reopened; Bollywood's New Fav Makes A Comeback

Lexus LM 350h
Lexus, the luxury vehicle manufacturer retailing its vehicles in India, has announced that the bookings for the LM 350h MPV have reopened in India on May 7, 2025. As per the automaker, the step has been taken because of overwhelming demand for the vehicle. Presently, the MPV is on sale in the country for a starting price of Rs 2.10 crore (ex-showroom) for the 7-seater VIP variant, while the highest in the lineup 4-seater ultra-luxury variant, comes with a price tag of Rs 2.65 crore (ex-showroom).
Commenting on the announcement, Hikaru Ikeuchi, President of Lexus India, said, “We are truly grateful to our guests for their patience, continued support, and enthusiasm for the Lexus LM 350h. At Lexus India, we are driven by our guests' aspirations and their desire for experiences that go beyond the conventional. The reopening of LM 350h bookings is not just a response to demand, but a reaffirmation of our promise to deliver unrivalled luxury, innovation, and excellence. We look forward to welcoming our guests back to experience the unique elegance of the majestic LM 350h.”
Probably because of its luxurious cabin, hybrid powertrain, and unique design, the Lexus LM 350h has gained popularity among celebrities. It finds a home in the garages of celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Hardik Pandya, south-superstar Vijay, Ram Charan, and others.
Under the hood, the Lexus LM350h is powered by a 2.5-liter inline 4-cylinder engine that produces 190 bhp and 242 Nm of maximum torque. It is also fitted with two electric motors; the front motor generates 179 bhp while the rear motor provides 53 bhp. Collectively, these motors offer a total power output of 246 bhp. They are supported by a 259.2 Volt Nickel-Metal Hydride battery.
The Lexus LM350h boasts an opulent interior filled with various high-end features. Specifically, this MPV is equipped with a 48-inch ultrawide display, an advanced air conditioning system utilizing infrared rays matrix sensors, allowing for personalized comfort for each occupant. The vehicle also features ambient lighting within the cabin to enhance the overall atmosphere. In addition, the seats are designed with ventilation, heating, and multiple other options to improve passenger comfort.
